Kohli hauled by BCCI

Former India captain Virat Kohli was hauled up by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 which get underway with Team India taking on Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.

Kohli had joined the ongoing camp for the Asia Cup in Bengaluru on Wednesday and on Thursday posted a story on his Instagram account claiming that he had passed the mandatory ‘Yo Yo’ Test as well as his score.

The ‘Yo Yo’ test score of cricketers is supposed to be kept confidential. The BCCI top management isn’t pleased by Kohli’s actions on social media.