Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Men’s Javelin Throw Final with his first attempt in the qualifying event at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

The Tokyo Olympics champion secured his entry in the final with his season-best throw of 88.77 in the Men’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification.

In the process, he also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, for which the qualifying mark is 85.50m. The qualifying window opened on July 1.