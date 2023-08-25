Stalin calls Praggnanandhaa, runner-up in Chess WC

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday spoke to Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa over the phone after the 18-year-old prodigy, a native of Chennai, finished as the runner-up in the Chess World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In a message on micro-blogging site X, Stalin wrote: “Heartfelt congratulations to #Chennai‘s pride, @rpragchess, on your outstanding performance in the 2023 #FIDEWorldCup! Your journey to the final, defeating world #2 Nakamura and #3 Caruana, has left us all awestruck. Despite the final result, your achievement resonates with 140 crore dreams. The entire country is proud of you, #Praggnanandhaa! Your silver medal and entry to the #FIDECandidates Tournament are milestones that will inspire generations to come.”