Cauvery water dispute: SC asks regulatory body to submit opinion

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which is meeting on August 28, to decide the release of river water for the next fortnight from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, which are currently engaged in a war of words over scheduled releases.

The Supreme Court said it did not possess any expertise on this issue and sought a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

The Karnataka govt earlier opposed Tamil Nadu’s plea in the apex court seeking the release of Cauvery water to irrigate its standing crops. The counsel for Karnataka told the Court that Tamil Nadu’s application was based on the assumption that the rainfall had been normal this year.