‘Cong will retain power in Rajasthan’

Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said the party will retain power in Rajasthan after the assembly elections due to pro-people schemes of the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Gogoi, who is the chairman of the Congress’ screening committee for Rajasthan, arrived here for a meeting with senior leaders of the party.

“The atmosphere for the party is good in Rajasthan. The state government is doing good work in the state and the government will repeat,” he told reporters. Screening committee members Abhishek Dutt and Ganesh Godiyal accompanied Gogoi.

The MP from Assam will hold the meeting with senior party leaders at the Pradesh Congress Committee war room here.

State ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, B D Kalla and Mahesh Joshi and other party leaders will attend the meeting. The assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held later this year.