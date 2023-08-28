Shaam to be part of Pawan Kalyan movie

Shaam has completed shooting for cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Vijay Milton’s upcoming film. The postproduction work of this yet-to-be-titled movie is proceeding at a brisk pace. Furthermore, the actor is simultaneously working on a couple of Tamil projects, featuring him in the lead characters. It is worth mentioning that he is now sharing the screen with Power Star Pawan Kalyan in a Telugu movie, directed by ‘Saaho’ fame Sujith.Significantly, the actor is busy with both Tamil and Telugu movies, with a slew of projects in the pipeline as well. @@@@