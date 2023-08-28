Mohanlal special in Vrushaba

The makers of Vrushabha treated fans with the announcement that the first schedule has been wrapped up. The makers also unveiled the first look of Mohanlal from the Pan-India high-octane father-son drama. Mohanlal is seen in a royal dress in the first look. With the sword in his hand and intensity in his eyes, his no-nonsense and regal avatar grabbed the eyeballs of fans, the media and the industry. The social media accounts of Mohanlal are full of appreciative comments. It won’t be wrong to say that the buzz for the film has gone many notches higher after Mohanlal’s first look was unveiled. Vrushabha stars Mohanlal, Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan in the lead along with Srikanth Meka and Ragini Dwivedi. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, Vrushabha is presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios. The film is directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Vishal Gurnani (AVS Studios), Juhi Parekh Mehta, Abhishek Vyas, and Shyam Sunder (First Step Movies), Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms), along with Varun Mathur and Saurabh Mishra (Connekkt Media). The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu & Malayalam and it will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.