Karunakaran’s Kuttrachattu is an emotional drama

Filmmaker Vimal Vishnu is making his debut directorial with the film “Kutrachaattu’, an emotional family drama with thriller elements. Actor Karunakaran is essaying the lead character in this movie. The others in the star cast include Bharath, Dinesh Prabhakar, Munna Simon, Riyaz Khan, Shivani (Child Artist) and others. Brana is playing the female lead role in this movie. Director Vimal Vishnu says, “There are many Tamil settled colonies in Kochi, and Kutrachaattu is a fictional take on an underprivileged family of father, mother and their loveable daughter settled in the neighbourhood. When their dotted child gets killed brutally, and the culprit is acquitted in the court, the innocent father ventures out to seek justice for his daughter. The film is narrated in non-liner writing with six different layers. Everyone, who has watched the film till now, are happy with the final output. This film will be an amalgamation of emotional and thriller moments that will appeal to they interests of audiences from all walks of life. We have completed the film’s shooting, and the post production work is on final stages now.”