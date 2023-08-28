Cop attacked by drug peddlers in KK Nagar

A policeman was brutally attacked by a gang of five assailants in Chennai. The victim, Sub-Inspector (SI) Balamurugan, was off-duty and in civilian clothes when the incident occurred.

Riding his two-wheeler, he encountered a group of men standing by the roadside. Suspicious of their behaviour, the cop approached the group and questioned their presence.

Suspecting possible drug-related activity, he attempted to detain them. However, the situation quickly escalated as the gang encircled and assaulted him.

Based on a probe into the CCTV footage of the incident, the police have detained five people believed to be involved in the assault and initiated an investigation.