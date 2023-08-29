Bomb threat to RGI Airport proves to be hoax

The airport customer care received a mail on Monday around 11.50 a.m. that a bomb had been planted in the airport, which would explode at 7 p.m.

IANS 29 Aug 2023 1:54 PM Advertisement The hoax bomb threat sent the airport security into a tizzy. (Representative image) HYDERABAD: A bomb threat email to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI) here turned out to be hoax, police said.

The airport customer care received a mail on Monday around 11.50 a.m. that a bomb had been planted in the airport, which would explode at 7 p.m. The bomb threat sent the airport security into a tizzy. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the local police along with a bomb squad and dog squad carried out anti-sabotage checks.

Officials said no explosives were found after a thorough check. An official of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station said their team rushed to the airport after they received information that the airport received threatening mail. The team conducted a search but nothing suspicious was found.