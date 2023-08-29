NIA arrests two wanted criminals in Raj terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said they have arrested two wanted absconding accused, including the kingpin, in the 2022 case relating to the seizure of explosives and IED material from Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district which was part of the IS-inspired terror conspiracy of the ‘SUFA’ terrorist outfit.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran Khan alias Yusuf, both are residents of Ratlam. The accused were produced before the NIA Special Court, Jaipur on Monday.

“NIA expects their arrest to lead the agency into establishing the missing links in the case and unearth the outfit’s linkages to active members and sleeper modules of the ISIS in India. Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran Khan were actively engaged in spreading the ISIS ideology before their arrests from Maharashtra,” said the NIA.