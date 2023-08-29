Trump calls Biden’s federal officials ‘fascist thugs’

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump once again tried to steal the show from the Washington D.C. Federal Courts and Atlanta County hearings on his election subversion and racketeering charges by calling President Joe Biden’s federal officials “fascist thugs”.

Trump literally defied the Federal district judge in Washington D.C. Judge Tanya Chutkan, ahead of her hearings today on him, who previously had warned the former President that “inflammatory statements” would compel her to speed up his trial.

Monday’s court hearing set the date for Trump to stand trial on March 4, 2024, in the thick of the Republican primaries and campaigns to the 2024 presidential race.

In a post on Monday on Truth Social, Trump called special counsel Jack Smith “deranged”, suggesting federal officials investigating his actions were “political sleazebags” and accused Biden allies in the White House of being “fascist thugs”, media reports said.