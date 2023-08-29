Cooking gas price cut by Rs 200 for a cylinder

The Centre has decided to cut the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 200 on Tuesday. The move is aimed at easing the pressure from rising cost of living due to inflation, ahead of key elections both in the states as well as the Lok Sabha next year.

The price of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders will be cut for the consumers and the oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — all three are owned by the state — will be compensated for charging less, via a government subsidy.