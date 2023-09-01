Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 158

New Delhi: The Commercial LPG cylinder prices were decreased by Rs 158. The Modi government on August 30 announced that the price of Liquefied petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for domestic use has been cut by Rs 200 per cylinder for all users across the country.

The government exempted imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane from 15 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess with effect from September 1, 2023. The 15 per cent agri cess on imports of these goods was imposed in July 2023.

The Finance Ministry in a notification said that imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane have been fully exempted from Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC) effective September 1.

The move comes after Union Minister Anurag Thakur on August 30, 2023 announced that the government has decided to decrease the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for domestic use by Rs 200 per cylinder for all users.

“This is a gift to crores of my sisters of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Our Government will always do everything possible that improves people’s quality of life and benefits the poor and middle class,” Anurag Thakur said while announcing the reduction in the price of cooking gas.