HC directs Sessions court to hear Senthilbalaji ‘s bail plea

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the principal sessions court to entertain the bail petition filed by jailed TN minister Senthilbalaji.

The bench also asked the sessions court to hear the case and withdraw it’s order of transferring the case to special court. After both the sessions court and special court for MP/MLAs refused to hear the bail petition filed by Senthilbalaji, he approached the Madras High Court (MHC).

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu. Senior counsel N R Elango, for Senthilbalaji sought interim bail for the jailed minister.