External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that rather than focusing on some leaders planning to skip the G20 Summit, the focus should be on the position taken by countries on 'key issues'. Jaishankar was speaking at the Doordarshan Dialogue, G20: The India Way. He said that every G20 member in the coming meeting will make a contribution to global politics.

Responding to a query over Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping skipping the G20 summit and its impact on the role of India playing the bridge between North and South in this growing polarization, Jaishankar said, “At the end of the day countries are represented by whoever they have chosen to represent them so the levels of representations do not become the final determinant of the position of a country.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China announced that Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10. Quoting foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, the statement read, “At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India, on September 9 and 10.”However, no reason was given in the statement about Xi’s absence from the summit.