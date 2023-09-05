Sachin to unveil trailer of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic ‘800’

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be unveiling the official trailer of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic film titled ‘800’ official trailer. The trailer of the film will be unveiled on September 5 in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news and wrote, “SACHIN TENDULKAR TO UNVEIL TRAILER OF MUTHIAH MURALIDARAN BIOPIC ‘800’… #SachinTendulkar will unveil the trailer of the #MuthiahMuralidaran biopic, titled 800 [#800TheMovie], on [Tuesday] 5 Sept 2023 at an event in #Mumbai. #MadhurrMittal – who won acclaim for his performance in the #Oscar-winning film #SlumdogMillionaire – enacts the part of #Muralidaran in the biopic. Written-directed by #MSSripathy and produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari, the release date of the film – slated for release in #Tamil, #Hindi and #Telugu – will be announced with its trailer.”