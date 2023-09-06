Taking a veiled dig at Opposition parties over their comments following Rashtrapati Bhawan sending out invitations for a G20 dinner on September 9 on behalf of ‘President of Bharat’, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India that is Bharat is mentioned in the Constitution. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the minister said that the connotation of the word ‘Bharat’ is also reflected in the Constitution. “India that is Bharat, it is there in the Constitution. Please, I would invite everybody to read it,” Jaishankar said. The minister was asked about the opposition parties’ reaction and if the government is going to reposition India as Bharat coinciding with the G20 summit. Look when you say Bharat in a sense, a meaning and understanding and a connotation that comes with it and that is reflected in our Constitution as well,” Jaishankar said. Opposition parties have alleged that the government was resorting to “drama” just because they got together and called their bloc as INDIA. BJP leaders have strongly supported the move by the government. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted on ‘X’ a picture of the dinner invite to him from the President and wrote a few lines from the national anthem. “This should have happened earlier. This gives great satisfaction to the mind. ‘Bharat’ is our introduction. We are proud of it. The President has given priority to ‘Bharat’. This is the biggest statement to come out of the colonial mindset,” the minister said.