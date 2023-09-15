Unadkat, Jayant Yadav claim five wickets in county outings

India seamer Jaydev Unadkat and spinner Jayant Yadav made impressive debuts in the English County circuit, taking five-wicket hauls for Sussex and Middlesex respectively. Unadkat, who could be back in contention for selection in the Indian Test side later this year for the tour of South Africa, took an overall nine wickets for Sussex against Leicestershire to help them win by just 15 runs in a Division Two match. The left-arm seamer took 3 for 23 in the first innings and returned with figures of 32.4-6-94-6 in the second essay to help Sussex not only record a narrow win but also revive their hopes of promotion into Division One. India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who is also Sussex’s captain, scored 26 and 23 in the game and also took a spectacular catch to dismiss Leicestershire opener Rishi Patel. Yadav, playing in a Division One game for Middlesex against Lancashire, toiled for his five-wicket haul as he returned with figures of 33-4-131-5 in a drawn game at Manchester. @@@@