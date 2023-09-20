Rahul Gandhi backs Women’s Reservation Bill; calls it ‘incomplete’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended his support to the Women’s Reservation Bill adding that the measure was “incomplete” as it lacks quota for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

“The moment the opposition raises the issue of caste census and Adani, the BJP tries to raise a new event so that the OBC community and the people of India look the other way. In my research for the speech, I took a look at the different institutions that define how our country moves forward. There are many– Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Vidhan Sabham bureaucracy, the press. And I look with an eye to understand what is the participation of the OBC community in these institutions,” Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha. “Don’t be scared,” Rahul Gandhi said as his mention of the caste census drew protests from the Treasury benches in Lok Sabha. “This is a nice, tasteful building but would have liked to see the President in this process. President is a woman, from a tribal community, would’ve been befitting to have her visible in the transfer to the new Parliament building,” he said.