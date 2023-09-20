No bail for Senthilbalaji, says Court

A Chennai court today dismissed Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji’s bail plea. Senthilbalaji – accused in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was a cabinet member in the Jayalalithaa government – was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in June on money laundering charges.

Senthilbalaji’s arrest triggered a massive political row that included a high-profile spat between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi over the latter’s controversial attempt to sack the minister.

Last month the court extended Senthil Balaji’s judicial custody till September 15. That was before the Supreme Court dismissed pleas challenging a Madras High Court order upholding his arrest.