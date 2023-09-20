Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha with 454 votes



Lok Sabha today passed the Women’s Reservation Bill with 454 votes.The bill will grant 33% seats to women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The momen arrived after a long wait of more than 25 years.

The Bill was introduced yesterday in the new Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but due to the adjournment of the House, this significant bill was discussed again on Wednesday. Prime Minister emphasized the need for the inclusion of more women in policy-making so that their contributions to the nation increase further. He said that God has given him the opportunity to take forward the task of women’s empowerment.