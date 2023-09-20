The Women Reservation Bill: A Historic Step Towards Gender Equality in Indian Politics

The Long-Awaited Legislation In a significant development for gender equality in Indian politics, the Modi government introduced the Women Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on September 19, coinciding with the inaugural session at the new Parliament building. This landmark legislation has been in the making for decades, and its key provisions promise to reshape the political landscape in India.

The Road to Equality

The journey towards achieving gender parity in the Indian political arena has been arduous and marked by numerous challenges. The idea of reserving seats for women in legislative bodies was first introduced in 1996 but faced repeated setbacks. During the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Women’s Reservation Bill was presented multiple times but struggled to garner sufficient support for passage.

The Constitutional Amendment

Officially titled the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment), the bill seeks to amend Article 239AA of the Indian Constitution, addressing the governance structure of Delhi. Under this amendment, one-third of the total seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) community in the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be allocated to women. Moreover, one-third of the overall seats in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, including those reserved for women from the SC community, will be designated for women. In Delhi, which has 70 seats in its legislative assembly, this means that 12 seats will be reserved for Scheduled Castes, of which four will be for SC women.

Expanding the Reach to the National Level

The Women’s Reservation Bill extends its influence to the national level as well. The legislation aims to amend Article 330 of the Indian Constitution, which currently provides reservations for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) communities in the Lok Sabha. Accordingly, one-third of the seats reserved for the SC/ST community in the lower house of Parliament will now be reserved for women. This change impacts the overall composition of the Lok Sabha, which currently comprises 412 unreserved seats and 131 reserved seats (84 for Scheduled Castes and 47 for Scheduled Tribes).

State-Level Impact

The bill doesn’t stop at the national level. It introduces a crucial amendment to Article 332 of the Indian Constitution, which deals with the reservation of seats for SCs and STs in Vidhan Sabhas (State Legislative Assemblies). Consequently, it mandates one-third or 33% reservation for women in Legislative Assemblies of all Indian states. This significant step will help bridge the gender gap in state-level politics across the country.

Rotation and Effective Period

In addition to reservations, the Women’s Reservation Bill introduces two essential provisions. First, it outlines a rotation of seats across the Delhi Assembly, State Assemblies, and the Lok Sabha after each delimitation exercise. This mechanism ensures broader participation and representation for women over time. Second, the legislation comes with an effective period of 15 years, after which it can be extended by the Parliament. These measures aim to create a sustainable framework for women’s representation in Indian politics.

Delayed Impact and Future Elections

Despite this historic development, the Women’s Reservation Bill is unlikely to impact the 2024 General Assembly Elections. Its provisions will only come into effect after 2027, following a fresh census and the redrawing of existing constituencies. This timeline aligns with the need for updated demographic data, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the bill will not affect the 2023 Lok Sabha election either.

The Long-Awaited Victory

The passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill represents a significant triumph for gender equality advocates and politicians who have tirelessly championed this cause for decades. The journey was fraught with challenges, including heated debates, physical altercations, and opposition from various political parties. However, the bill’s introduction in the Lok Sabha suggests that it may finally be the right time for this long-anticipated legislation.

In conclusion, the Women Reservation Bill is poised to revolutionize Indian politics by promoting gender equality and empowering women to participate fully in the country’s democratic processes. While its full impact will be felt in the coming years, the introduction of this legislation marks a historic step towards a more inclusive and representative political landscape in India.