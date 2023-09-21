Women’s quota bill passes Lok Sabha test, all eyes now on Rajya Sabha

A bill providing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was cleared in the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday. The bill — Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam — is taken up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, with 454 members voting in favour and only two against it after a spirited eight-hour debate in which 60 members participated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the voting on the bill, which was the first to be passed in the new Parliament building.

The government on Tuesday introduced in Lok Sabha the constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lower House and state assemblies for women, reviving a bill pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.