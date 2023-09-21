A massive step towards women empowerment: Nadda

BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda said that te passage of Women’s Reservation Bill marks a massive step towards women empowerment.

Speaking during the discussion on the bill at Rajya Sabha today, Nadda hailed Prime Minister Modi for women’s quota bill.

Earlier, the opposition demanded the inclusion of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and SC/ST communities under the Bill, which aims to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

Meanwhile, JP Nadda hit out at the Congress over the party’s demand to enforce the Women’s Reservation Bill without the delimitation process. ‘What if we reserve Wayanad or Amethi? Would the Oppositions not blame us then?’ he said.