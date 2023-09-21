Khalistan sympathiser gangster Sukhdool Singh ‘Sukkha’ killed in Canada

Amid the growing tensions between India and Canada, another Khalistan sympathiser gangster Sukkha Duneke or Sukhdool Singh was gunned down by unknown assailants today. Sukkha was on the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to reports, there were around 18 cases registered against Sukkha in India in different cases. Sukkha fled to Canada on fake passport in 2017. He was said to be a close aide of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla. Duneke was part of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district.

Sukkha fled to Canada when the NIA and state police had launched an operation to nab him. Winnipeg Police have confirmed the incident of shooting in the area of Aldgate Road on September 18, but have not confirmed it as being fatal. The Winnipeg Police have also not named Sukhdool Singh as the victim.