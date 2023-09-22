Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a ”defining moment’ in the country’s democratic journey as the Rajya Sabha passed the landmark Women’s Reservation Bill with all 214 members present voting in support and none against on Thursday. The Prime Minister also congratulated 140 crore Indians and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a ”defining moment’ in the country’s democratic journey as the Rajya Sabha passed the landmark Women’s Reservation Bill with all 214 members present voting in support and none against on Thursday. The Prime Minister also congratulated 140 crore Indians and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

“A defining moment in our nation’s democratic journey! Congratulations to 140 crore Indians. I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening. With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India.’

‘This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions. As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively,” the PM said.