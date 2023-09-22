British Council organises UK Higher Education Roundtable

British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), UK have organised the Tamil Nadu – UK Higher Education Roundtable. A press release said,”The high-level discussion includes representatives from the Department of Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, delegates from UK universities and apex bodies, senior representatives of the state and 25 Tamil Nadu higher education institutions. During the roundtable the education stakeholders from Tamil Nadu and the UK will deliberate on internationalisation of higher education institutions and opportunities in transnational education (TNE).” The Tamil Nadu – UK Higher Education Roundtable was inaugurated by K Ponmudi, Minister of Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister of School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, Sir Steve Smith, International Education Champion, Government of UK, Oliver Ballhatchet MBE, British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai, Maddalaine Ansell, Director Education, British Council, Adrian Chadwick OBE, Regional Director. Ponmudi, Minister of Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu said, “The UK is a natural partner in our efforts to internationalise higher education in the state, and we look forward to expanding opportunities through bilateral collaborations. The MoU signed with British Council today will focus on internationalising the higher education ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, benefitting our current and future students, academics and institutions. Our commitment to pursuing more partnerships is strong, and through the discussion with the UK delegation and British Council, we intend to unlock the potential of the youth in the state. I invite UK institutions to partner with us in accelerating joint and dual degree progra