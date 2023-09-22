Kauvery Hospital spells success

Kauvery Hospital Main, Alwarpet successfully treated a patient very ill with dengue encephalitis, a condition that posed a grave threat to the young woman aged 19. A press release said,”The patient presented with a high-grade fever that persisted for two days, followed by sudden disorientation and confusion. Her condition deteriorated rapidly over the next two days, marked by the development of prolonged seizures not responding adequately to medications. After seeking medical help at several hospitals without success, she was brought to Kauvery Hospital Main Alwarpet.” Venkatraman Karthikaeyan, Consultant – Neurologist, Specialist in Neuroimmunology & Parkinson’s Disease, at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, stated, “Dengue can affect the brain and cause immunological damage to brain cells. Timely initiation of immunotherapy can lead to recovery in some cases. During her hospitalization, the patient faced several challenges, including infections. However, Kauvery Hospitals’ multidisciplinary critical care team effectively managed these complications, demonstrating their commitment to comprehensive patient care. After an intensive period of ICU care, which spanned around seven to eight days, the patient’s condition stabilized, enabling her transfer to a regular ward.” Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals, emphasised, “Dengue is on the rise, especially among the younger population. It is crucial to treat dengue under careful observation and monitoring, as it can lead to complications, as in the case of the 19-year-old girl. The team of emergency physicians, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and critical care specialists collaborated to take rapid and ideal actions to save her life.” @@@@