Jawan: Shah Rukh wishes director Atlee on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday extended a heartfelt birthday wish for the ‘Jawan’ director Atlee and unveiled a new song ‘Faraatta’ featuring Deepika Padukone.Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, “Done more than a few songs with @deepikapadukone … but nothing like a love song done the Atlee way!!! Happy Birthday my friend @atlee47 ! Thank u for this #Faraatta of a song… To first meetings, first love, that Faraatta feeling! #Faraatta (Hindi), #Pattasa (Tamil), #Galatta (Telugu).”The song is out in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and features Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone.The Hindi version of the song is sung by Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi and Badshah and is composed by Anirudh.