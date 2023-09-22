Karthi speaks about Japan

Actor Karthi has completed shooting for his 25th film Japan. Calling it a crime thriller, Karthi said that it has elements of “manhunt”. “But apart from that, the writing and characters in the film are so well-rooted, and at the same time, it’s got a lot of flamboyance – it’s a very unique combination,” he added. Directed by Raju Murugan, Japan is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. Karthi said that the film while being “so grounded” at the same time “flamboyance and the cockiness” of his role made him interested in the Japan.