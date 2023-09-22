US: Vivek Ramaswamy wants to expand ties with India

Washington: Indian American entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy said that he would be looking forward to expanding relations with countries like India, as he rolled out his trade policy aimed at achieving “economic independence” from China Ramaswamy (38) on Thursday, cited India, Israel, Brazil, and Chile as countries he wants to build trade relations with in order to cut financial ties with China as per a report by New York Post.

He counted upon India, along with Israel, to remove the “pharmaceutical dependence” on China and further involve India along with Brazil and Chile in obtaining rare earth mineral imports like lithium, which is needed for semiconductors.

Addressing a crowd assembled at a plastics manufacturing plant in New Albany, Ohio, he put forth a four-point plan to counter the Chinese Communist Party through “a pro-trade approach to sensibly decoupling from China” that he says will balance economic issues with national security concerns.

Ramaswamy began his address by criticising the decision to admit China to the World Trade Organization in 2001, saying the US had “lost the plot” in assuming it could “export Big Macs and Happy Meals and somehow that was going to export our values to the CCP reported the New York Post.

“Now who’s our top adversary today? It’s not the USSR — that fell back in 1990…as some seem to forget, our top adversary today is Communist China,” he said.

Going on the same lines as his first GOP primary debate, he reiterated that “The climate change agenda is a hoax.”

“The issue has nothing to do with the climate and everything to do with letting China catch up to the US” economically, as Beijing’s greenhouse gas emissions have remained far higher than other developed nations’, the New York Post reported.

“To declare independence from China, we must declare independence from the climate change agenda here at home…I have no problem with the existence and purchase of electric vehicles. But I do have a problem with a subsidized industry that falsely tilts the scales towards China,” Ramaswamy said.