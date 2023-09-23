Ukrainian, Polish ministers discuss grain export

Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solskyi and his Polish counterpart Robert Telus have discussed Ukraine’s grain exports issue, the Ukrainian government said. During conversation over phone on Thursday, the ministers exchanged views on Ukraine’s proposal to resolve the grain dispute between the two sides and agreed to find a solution that would take into account the interests of both countries, Xinhua news agency reported. The leaders also agreed that the Polish side would study Ukraine’s export plan and prepare its proposals. The next round of talks between the two sides is set to take place in the coming days. Earlier in the day, Ukraine and Slovakia reached an arrangement on establishing a licensing system for Ukraine’s agricultural products instead of extending the latter’s export ban, Ukrinform reported. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the country has submitted an action plan to the European Commission for controlling exports of four groups of agricultural produce to help prevent any market distortions in the EU member states neighboring Ukraine.