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Indian crew member killed as Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Hormuz

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Tehran, July 14:

An Indian crew member was killed and eight others injured after Iranian cruise missiles struck two UAE oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz,marking a sharp escalation in West Asia tensions.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, the vessels — Mombasa and Al Bahiyah — were targeted while passing through the southern shipping lane in Omani waters. The deceased Indian national was aboard Mombasa at the time of the strike.

Among the injured, four are reported to be in serious condition. Six of those wounded are Indian nationals, while the remaining two are Ukrainian crew members.

The UAE condemned the strike as a “blatant attack” on maritime security and signalled readiness to respond to protect its interests.

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