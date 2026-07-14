CM Vijay shunts out vigilance chief amid row over his appointment

Chennai, July 14:

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay removed A. Arun as Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) less than two months after his appointment, amid controversy and judicial scrutiny over his elevation.

Arun, an ADGP-rank officer, has been posted as Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Academy in Chennai with immediate effect. He has been replaced by C. Mageshwari, an Inspector General-rank officer, who has been given additional charge of the DVAC.

Arun’s appointment in May had drawn criticism, with the ruling party earlier alleging bias during his tenure as Greater Chennai Police Commissioner. His elevation also came under the scanner of the Madras High Court, which stressed that the post of Vigilance Director must be held by officers of “exceptional integrity” and beyond suspicion.