Thiruma pitches for DMK-TVK collaboration to oppose BJP

Chennai, July 13:

With its ties with the DMK coming under strain following VCK’s decision to join the newly formed TVK government in Tamil Nadu, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan pitched for a collaboration between the Dravidian major and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK against the BJP at the Centre.

There is a need to build a national alliance against the BJP and communal politics, Thirumavalavan claimed and suggested a united front at national level similar to the Kerala or West Bengal model – though the two parties were political enemies in the state – an idea which the DMK rejected, stating that such an arrangement will not work.

The DMK, however, refused stating that its leadership will not accept the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s proposal.

DMK MP Ganapathy Rajkumar argued that the split-alliance model cannot work in Tamil Nadu and that his party remains firm that it will not share a platform with the TVK that has declared the DMK as a primary political foe.

“In the front, both the DMK and TVK should find a place,” the VCK chief had said while speaking to reporters in Ariyalur, recently.

Though the VCK has not officially announced severing its relationship with the DMK, a friction arose between the two parties after the DMK’s allies one after the other starting with the Congress, IUML and VCK joined the TVK government, while the left parties extended unconditional support, following DMK’s defeat in the April Assembly election.