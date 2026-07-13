Apex court puts HC cow slaughter ban on hold

New Delhi, July 13:

The Supreme Court today stayed a Madras High Court order that had imposed a statewide ban on the slaughter of cows and calves in Tamil Nadu, including during Bakrid.

A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued the interim stay while hearing a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the High Court’s directive. The apex court observed that the final portion of the High Court’s order, which enforced the blanket ban, prima facie required correction.

The High Court order was passed on May 27, a day before Bakrid, by a Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and V. Lakshminarayan in response to a public interest litigation.

While the plea had sought regulation of slaughter at designated places, the court extended it to a complete ban across the State.Let me know if you’d like a shorter version or a more detailed legal breakdown.