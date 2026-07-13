TVK, DMK cannot share space in same national alliance: Durai Vaiko

Chennai, July 13:

MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko on Monday categorically ruled out the possibility of TVK and the DMK sharing space in the same national alliance, terming such a political alignment “impossible.”

Addressing a press conference here, Durai dismissed speculations regarding a broader coalition to take on the BJP at the national level.

“You are talking about an alliance. Are you saying that to oppose the BJP, TVK and DMK can be in the same team at the national level? I am saying that is not possible,” Durai said, replying to reporters’ query.

Recently, both VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and TNCC president Manickam Tagore, have been pushing forth an alliance at national level that could include both TVK and DMK, suggesting that it would be an imperative measure to defeat the BJP.

Questioning the ideological steadfastness of the DMK, Durai alleged that the party had engaged in backdoor negotiations with the AIADMK-BJP combine to form a government after the recent assembly elections.

“They spoke to the AIADMK-BJP alliance and tried to bring a government. How can they oppose the BJP? In that coalition, how can TVK and DMK exist? It will never happen. It is not possible,” he stated.

According to the MDMK leader, this “secret” post-poll manoeuvring has triggered massive resentment among the grassroots workers of both Dravidian majors, leading to mass defections to the newly minted TVK.

“Today in AIADMK, you can see former ministers and MLAs. In DMK too, over 150 union secretaries, several area secretaries, and thousands of youths are leaving the party,” Durai claimed, adding that cadres are disillusioned because “a power center is in control” of the DMK today.

Shifting focus to infrastructure and state development, Durai emphasised the urgent need for a second airport for Chennai, noting that the city’s aviation infrastructure has severely lagged behind Bengaluru and Hyderabad over the last two decades.

However, he welcomed the move to abandon the Parandur site.

“For the growth of Tamil Nadu and air transport, an alternative location to the Chennai airport is definitely necessary,” he said, urging the government to quickly identify a barren tract of land that poses no threat to agriculture or water bodies.