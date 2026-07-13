5 killed as omni bus collides with TNSTC bus near Madurai

Chennai, July 13:

Five people were killed and 42 others injured after a omni bus collided with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus near Kottampatti in Madurai district early on Monday.

The deceased included four men and one woman.

The injured included children and all of them were admitted to the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital in Madurai for treatment.

Police said the omni bus was heading to Marthandam from Chennai when the mishap occurred. The bus veered into the opposite lane after the driver lost control of the vehicle, collided with the Trichy-bound TNSTC bus from Madurai, further veered off the road and rammed into a roadside passenger shelter. Under the impact, the TNSTC got overturned while the front portion of the omnibus was completely damaged.

Police and fire service personnel arrived at the spot and extricated the passengers who were trapped inside both the buses and shifted them to hospitals.