Tamilnadu Cabinet Meet on July 16 to Finalise Budget Plans

Chennai, July 14:

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet will meet on July 16 under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat to deliberate on key proposals ahead of the 2026–27 State Budget.

The meeting is expected to focus on finalising major announcements and schemes to be included in the financial statement, which is likely to be presented either later this month or in the first week of August.

Sources indicate that the Cabinet will also review the implementation roadmap for key poll promises made by the TVK government.

Discussions are likely to centre on welfare measures and development initiatives aimed at attracting public support.