Ayodhya Ram Temple to get CEO, entry deadline July 18

Ayodhya, July 14:

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday invited applications for the post of the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, setting July 18 as the deadline for submission of names.

In a post on X, the trust said applications would be accepted till 4 pm on the last date.

The invitation comes amid charges of embezzlement of temple money and other valuables.

On Sunday, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said the trust will have the sole remit to define the powers and duties of the CEO.

“The primary responsibility of the CEO will be to uphold the faith of devotees in the trust,” Mishra told reporters.