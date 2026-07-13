EPS says Vijay busy poaching rivals; protest on July 18

Chennai, July 13:

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced that the party will stage a protest in Tiruchy on July 18 against the ruling TVK government, alleging a deterioration in law and order and accusing it of resorting to “horse-trading” to lure opposition MLAs.

In a statement, Palaniswami claimed that crimes against women had increased and the government had failed to curb drug trafficking. He further alleged that AIADMK legislators were being pressured to resign and join the ruling party.

So far, six MLAs elected on AIADMK tickets have resigned and joined the TVK, citing dissatisfaction with the party leadership. While the ruling party has maintained that the defections were voluntary, the AIADMK has reiterated its charge that the moves were engineered through inducements.