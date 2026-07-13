CM Vijay’s day out in Perambur

Chennai, July 13:

In his first official engagement in Perambur after the Assembly election, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday inaugurated his newly renovated MLA office and launched a technology-driven public grievance mobile application for residents.

Located on Sharma Nagar First Street in Vyasarpadi, the upgraded office features a dedicated workspace for the Chief Minister, CCTV surveillance, and a 10-member team to handle daily public petitions. An integrated common service centre (e-Sevai maiyam) has also been set up to facilitate faster delivery of civic services.

The newly launched mobile app enables residents to submit and track complaints related to electricity, water supply, roads, sanitation, and access to government welfare schemes.

Vijay, who won from both Perambur and Tiruchy East constituencies, had vacated the latter to retain Perambur.

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister is expected to roll out the State’s new ration card distribution scheme, inspect a ration shop in MKB Nagar, and hand over new ration cards to 50 beneficiaries along with essential commodities and land ownership pattas.

His itinerary also includes a visit to an MTC electric vehicle charging station near Vyasarpadi Metro and a review of commuter amenities at a local bus depot.