Three Held for Forcing Actress Into Nude Photoshoot

Chennai, July 13:

Three persons, including a film producer and two women, were arrested by the All Women Police in Virugambakkam for allegedly attempting to coerce a television actress into posing nude under the pretext of a film photoshoot.

The 31-year-old actress (name withheld), a resident of Saligramam, was contacted by a man claiming to be a film producer who offered her a role and asked her to attend a photoshoot at a lodge in the locality.

Police said the actress went to the location on Sunday, where she found two women and a seven-year-old girl present. After a few initial photographs, one of the women allegedly told her that a scene required her to pose without clothes, claiming it was for a “divine character” and insisted she remove her attire.

Shocked by the demand, the actress refused and attempted to leave. However, the accused allegedly pressured her to comply, prompting her to flee the spot and later lodge a complaint at the Virugambakkam All Women Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police rushed to the lodge and arrested the trio. The accused were identified as Nandi Ramanathan (65), a film producer from Bengaluru, Indirani (40) from Taramani, and Karthika (35) from Virudhunagar, a photographer.

A case has been registered, and the accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. The minor girl found at the premises has been handed over to a government care home in Adyar. Further investigation is underway.