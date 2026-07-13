Bangladesh flood disaster leaves 51 dead, 39 injured

Dhaka, July 13:

At least 51 people have been killed and 39 others injured as severe floods and landslides triggered by days of heavy rainfall continue to devastate large parts of Bangladesh, according to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

More than 1.02 million people have been affected by the disaster, while nearly 268,000 families remain marooned in inundated areas.

Authorities have opened 1,131 shelter centres, where over 44,000 displaced residents have taken refuge as rescue and relief operations continue.

The worst-affected districts include Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Habiganj and Moulvibazar.

Cox’s Bazar has recorded the highest death toll with 28 fatalities, followed by Chattogram with 13, Bandarban with six, Rangamati with three and Moulvibazar with one.

Floodwaters have affected 58 upazilas, 386 unions and 12 municipalities, disrupting transport, damaging homes and infrastructure, and leaving thousands of people in urgent need of assistance.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has instructed all government agencies and field-level administrations to remain on maximum alert and work in close coordination to protect lives and property.

During a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, senior police officials, civil surgeons and other administrators, he reviewed the flood situation, rescue efforts, conditions at shelters, relief distribution and the availability of healthcare services.

Rahman directed officials to ensure the rapid delivery of essential relief materials, including dry food, safe drinking water, baby food, medicines and medical care, to all affected communities.

He also stressed that safeguarding lives must remain the administration’s highest priority and ordered law enforcement agencies to prevent theft, hoarding, misuse of relief supplies and other criminal activities that could exploit the emergency.

Authorities continue rescue operations while monitoring weather conditions and expanding assistance to flood-hit communities.