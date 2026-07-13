Pak forced conversion cases: 25% involve Christian girls

Islamabad, July 13:

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling on the Pakistani authorities to end the abduction and forced conversion to Islam of girls belonging to religious minority communities, according to a latest report.

Citing United Nations data for 2025, the resolution stated that Christian girls account for nearly 25 per cent of cases involving forced religious conversion through marriage.

In the resolution, Members of the European Parliament urged Pakistan to establish a comprehensive national framework to eliminate child marriage and “create a national mechanism for handling complaints from families of abducted or forcibly converted girls from minorities,” according to a report published in The Christian Post.

To underline its concerns, the European Parliament highlighted the case of 13-year-old Christian girl Maria Shahbaz.

According to the resolution, Maria was allegedly abducted in July 2025 by 30-year-old Shehryar Ahmad, who is accused of forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him.

The lawmakers also referred to the legal proceedings surrounding the case, noting that despite allegations that official documents had been falsified and evidence indicating that the girl was underage, Pakistan’s Federal Constitutional Court ruled in favour of the accused and returned the child to him.

The resolution strongly criticised the court’s decision and called for Maria Shahbaz to be provided with legal assistance as well as psychological support to help her recover from the ordeal.

It resolution further noted that human rights organisations estimate that more than 1,000 minors from minority communities are subjected to such abuse every year.

The European Parliament also expressed concern over allegations that local authorities often become complicit in such cases, while courts overlook child protection laws, thereby enabling or legitimising forced religious conversions.

Calling for stronger institutional action, Members of the European Parliament urged Islamabad to conduct transparent and impartial investigations into all reported cases of abduction and forced conversion.

They also stressed the need to ensure the safe return of the affected girls to their families and strengthen legal safeguards to protect children and religious minorities from such abuses.