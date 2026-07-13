CM Vijay to Open Perambur MLA Office Today

Chennai, July 13:

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will inaugurate the newly upgraded MLA office in Perambur constituency on Monday afternoon, marking a key outreach initiative to strengthen public services at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at the office premises in Vyasarpadi’s Sharma Nagar at 3.30 pm, where he will formally open the facility and launch an integrated e-service centre within the complex.

The Perambur constituency, retained by Vijay after he resigned from Tiruchy East following his twin electoral victories, has since gained prominence as the Chief Minister’s home turf. The newly revamped office is equipped with modern amenities aimed at improving access for residents.

As part of the programme, Vijay will interact with the public, receive petitions directly, and distribute certificates to beneficiaries who applied through the e-service platform.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister will visit an electric vehicle charging station set up near Vyasarpadi Metro, reflecting the government’s push towards sustainable urban mobility.

He is also scheduled to inspect a ration shop in MKB Nagar, where he will distribute new ration cards to 50 beneficiaries along with essential commodities, as part of efforts to streamline public distribution services.

Officials said the day’s engagements underline the government’s focus on accessibility, digital governance, and direct public interaction.