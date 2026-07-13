Israeli fire in Gaza kills 5, including girl child

Deir al-Balah, July 13:

Israeli strikes in Gaza on Sunday killed at least five Palestinians, including a 9-year-old girl, and injured several others, according to local health officials.

A drone strike on a blacksmith shop in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood killed four people, while the Israeli military said it targeted “terrorist infrastructure.”

Later, Israeli gunfire killed a 9-year-old girl in a displacement camp in central Gaza, though the military said it was unaware of the incident.

Violence has continued despite a ceasefire that began on October 10, with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting more than 1,000 Palestinian deaths since the truce.

Talks between Israel and Hamas over the next phase of the ceasefire remain stalled, while millions of Palestinians remain displaced and facing severe humanitarian conditions.