No one forced me to join TVK, says MR Vijayabaskar

Chennai, July 13:

Amid allegations by the AIADMK that the ruling TVK is poaching opposition legislators, former minister M.R. Vijayabaskar on Monday asserted that his decision to join the ruling party was voluntary and not the result of any coercion.

Speaking to reporters, the former Karur MLA said he had joined the TVK based on his “natural and independent decision” after consulting his supporters. “No one forced me to join the ruling party. The decision was taken after discussions with my well-wishers and party functionaries,” he said.

Responding to questions on complaints submitted to Governor R.N. Ravi Arlekar alleging horse-trading, Vijayabh

askar maintained that his move was driven by dissatisfaction with the AIADMK leadership. He added that several former ministers, MLAs and district-level office-bearers had already left the party for similar reasons.

He further claimed that local AIADMK functionaries themselves had urged him to switch sides. “After receiving majority opinion in a district-level meeting, I decided to join TVK. No one from the ruling party approached or compelled me,” he stressed.

Earlier in the day, Vijayabaskar visited the Karur City Corporation and submitted a petition seeking the inauguration of a walkers’ pavement near the Amaravathi Bridge, which was constructed during his tenure as minister.