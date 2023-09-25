‘Happy street Madurai’: Stampede-like situation results in chaos

Madurai: The ‘Happy Street’ programme organised under the aegis of Madurai Corporation and Tamil Nadu Police on Anna Nagar Main Road in the city ended up being a nightmare for the people due to “poor arrangements” by the authorities, said visitors.

The event was stopped abruptly after a hoard of people were injured when a barricade collapsed during the event due to overcrowding.

The visitors took to social media and complained that several people suffocated and some were left unconscious in the stampede-like incident. The police department did not provide adequate security and failed to manage the crowd, they accused.

Meanwhile, officials from the Madurai Corporation who organized the event for the first time said the event was more crowded than expected. Due to this, there was a sudden push in the “Happy Street Madurai” event.

Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan along with Minister P Moorthy and District Collector M S Sangeetha, Tamil Actor Soori were the chief guest of the programme.